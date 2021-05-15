PlotX Market Capitalization Hits $8.57 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlotX has a market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlotX

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

