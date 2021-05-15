PlutusDeFi (PLT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00020029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.26 or 0.01152883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00066709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00114665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00061730 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

