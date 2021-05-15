PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PLXP traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 262,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,937. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. PLx Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $252.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 5.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PLx Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

