PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 232,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $205,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $63,742.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 309,368 shares of company stock worth $10,560,809 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PMV Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

