Po.et Hits One Day Volume of $320.00 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Po.et coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Po.et has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $869,845.43 and $320.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Po.et alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00090140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.95 or 0.01148966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00114519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061141 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.