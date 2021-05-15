POA Price Down 28.6% Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. POA has a total market cap of $19.95 million and $237,832.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, POA has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,570,291 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
