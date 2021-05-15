Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Lessened by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of Polaris worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PII. Wedbush increased their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $134.41 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.49 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 407.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.72.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

