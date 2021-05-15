Polkadot Trading Up 18.6% Over Last Week (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $47.50 or 0.00096102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $44.56 billion and $7.55 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.00542337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00237340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005253 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $593.52 or 0.01200845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00038870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.60 or 0.01203026 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,073,662,684 coins and its circulating supply is 938,138,569 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.