PolkaFoundry (PKF) Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $17.37 million and $1.09 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PolkaFoundry alerts:

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,282,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

