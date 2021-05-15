Polkamon (PMON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Polkamon has a total market capitalization of $16.03 million and $1.09 million worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkamon has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamon coin can now be purchased for $9.35 or 0.00019562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00095166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.28 or 0.00517252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00234609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005081 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.74 or 0.01154116 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $574.12 or 0.01200941 BTC.

Polkamon Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

