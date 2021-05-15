PolypuX (PUX) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 76.6% lower against the dollar. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $197,765.69 and approximately $15,411.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00095095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.37 or 0.00539307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00235591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005175 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.23 or 0.01191147 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.80 or 0.01230227 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

