Poolz Finance Trading 37.6% Lower Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.99 or 0.00016449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.53 or 0.00544511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.61 or 0.00233860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005099 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.00 or 0.01183602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.26 or 0.01215019 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

