PopularCoin (POP) Price Tops $0.0001

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 40.9% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $307,452.41 and $12.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00078416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.41 or 0.00635382 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,347.12 or 0.99807598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00053114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00012340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00227672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008973 BTC.

About PopularCoin

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,157,805,750 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.