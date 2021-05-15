Portion Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $91,955.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. Portion has a total market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $91,955.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Portion has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00089091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.70 or 0.01114646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00065268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00115102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,819,911 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

