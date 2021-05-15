Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTL. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.25. 148,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,530. The company has a market capitalization of $269.87 million, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $395,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

