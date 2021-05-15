PotCoin One Day Volume Tops $5,161.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $5,161.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,554.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.74 or 0.07786291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.21 or 0.02498618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.00633524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00202393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.85 or 0.00815585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00661226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.44 or 0.00574998 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,168,215 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

