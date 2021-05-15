Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.69% of Powell Industries worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 67.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 91.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Shares of POWL stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $433.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.