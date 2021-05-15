Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Plans Dividend of $0.36

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3621 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Power Assets stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. Power Assets has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.65.
About Power Assets
