Power Ledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $174.29 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $174.29 million and $5.42 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

