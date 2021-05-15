PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.75 to $15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

PREKF stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

