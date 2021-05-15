Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.18

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.18 and traded as high as C$34.96. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$34.13, with a volume of 144,168 shares trading hands.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Precision Drilling to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$454.08 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.22.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -6.1199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

