PressOne Market Capitalization Tops $10.11 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a total market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $14,338.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00088688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $529.66 or 0.01106808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00114737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00061054 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (PRS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

