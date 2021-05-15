Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $3,392,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after buying an additional 126,368 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 83.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.