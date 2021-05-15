Primas Price Hits $0.0392 on Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $9.02 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.19 or 0.00641032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

