Primecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.74 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $452,173.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,226,358 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

