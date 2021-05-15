Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.29.

Several research analysts have commented on PRI shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 311,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,037,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 11.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 14.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 27.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after buying an additional 114,296 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 7.5% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $161.55 on Friday. Primerica has a 52 week low of $99.46 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

