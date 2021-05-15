PRIZM (PZM) Price Reaches $0.0254

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $69.38 million and $96,544.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003552 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,734,416,807 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

