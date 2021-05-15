Project Inverse Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $1.73 million and $274,564.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00097623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.12 or 0.00547072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.35 or 0.00235361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004778 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $603.73 or 0.01231835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,046,251 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

