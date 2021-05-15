Project Inverse (XIV) Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $253,967.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.56 or 0.00527794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00234179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005021 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.34 or 0.01174208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $582.96 or 0.01208658 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,046,251 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

