Project Pai Trading 41.9% Lower This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $50.28 million and $6.53 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 41.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,748,499,659 coins and its circulating supply is 1,545,408,858 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

