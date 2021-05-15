Prometeus (PROM) Trading 44.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $24.49 or 0.00049759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $402.93 million and $12.92 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00090217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.01147763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00066782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00114503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061552 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

