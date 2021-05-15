ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.08

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.08 and traded as high as $99.11. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $98.68, with a volume of 7,395 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter worth $2,950,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

