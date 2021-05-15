Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

PB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of PB stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.