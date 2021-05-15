Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PLX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,028. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $124.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.