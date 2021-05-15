Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.97

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.97 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 8.95 ($0.12). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 8.65 ($0.11), with a volume of 136,353 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £25.53 million and a PE ratio of 86.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.33.

In other news, insider Richard Dennis acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £6,250 ($8,165.67). Also, insider Roger Steven McDowell acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

