Proton Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.76 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Proton has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and $549,740.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00088693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $537.24 or 0.01124475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00065582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00114201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060764 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,083,784,214 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.