PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks stock opened at $153.43 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.78 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.28 and its 200-day moving average is $142.64. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.