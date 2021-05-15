PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce ($1.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.57). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($5.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

PTCT stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $70.82.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

