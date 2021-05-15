PTON Market Cap Tops $1.15 Million (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 85% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $582.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PTON has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00088886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00019963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $550.96 or 0.01134234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00066790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00114592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00061582 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.