Public Mint (MINT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $193,296.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $10.38 million and $193,296.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00080105 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

