Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $273.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.71 and a 200-day moving average of $238.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $173.16 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

