pulltherug.finance Reaches Market Cap of $146,957.95 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be bought for about $15.57 or 0.00032361 BTC on exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $146,957.95 and $574.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

