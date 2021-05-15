PumaPay (PMA) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $700,693.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00088688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.45 or 0.01127771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00115102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00061136 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

