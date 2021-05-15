Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00004978 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $613.42 million and approximately $39.12 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00094936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00531231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00233979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005164 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.26 or 0.01179428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.25 or 0.01219273 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

