PutinCoin (PUT) Price Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $407,229.05 and $734.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,989.02 or 1.00324534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056694 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00233286 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000921 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004423 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

