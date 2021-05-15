PutinCoin Reaches Market Cap of $228,832.54 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $228,832.54 and approximately $1,455.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 53.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,191.59 or 1.00034133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.55 or 0.00241936 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004502 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

