PWR Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $391,419.08 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $391,419.08 and approximately $62.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,956.55 or 1.00071294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053163 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $714.27 or 0.01490470 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.12 or 0.00726418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.65 or 0.00393655 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.98 or 0.00239934 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005953 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

