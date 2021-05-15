Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $35.26 on Thursday. Veritex has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 256,745 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,644,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,601,322.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,772 in the last three months. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

