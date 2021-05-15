Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Issued By Oppenheimer

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ITT in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. ITT’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 43.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 19.9% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

