Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.20 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.14.

ZZZ stock opened at C$32.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.18. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$12.97 and a 12-month high of C$35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

